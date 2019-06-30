Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi has established 3,000 character building societies in educational institutions to channelize creative energy of youth towards fight against corruption.

According to NAB spokesman, the anti corruption watchdog (Rawalpindi) organized seminars, declamation contests, essay writing competition, posters and painting competition in various universities, colleges and schools of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock to enhance awareness against corruption, besides motivating the youth against the menace.

An anti-corruption awareness lecture was held at Police College, Sihala. 350 trainee sub-inspectors of FIA and police attended the session. A detailed lecture regarding NAB ordinance 1999, vision, mission, operational methodology, ambit of NAB, causes of corruption and its ill effects and its impact on economic development was delivered. Participants were advised to be faithful committed, honest and self accountable.

The lecture was followed by concluding remarks of Abaidullah Azam, Director A&P NAB Rawalpindi. He said that honest people lead to honest societies. He elaborated the vision, operations and achievements of NAB. He also highlighted the section 33c of NAO 1999 which empowers NAB to create awareness against the menace of corruption and educate the society.

He also advised all trainees to be committed to their jobs being responsible citizens of Pakistan. He said that there was an emergent need to be very truthful in daily life and wished them good wishes for their career.