LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed Sunday that nine more members of National Assembly (MNAs) were all set to part ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media after visiting Gujranwala Expo 2019 at Expo Centre Johar Town, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said,“Prime Minster Imran Khan’s politics will actually start from tomorrow (Monday),” he said. Rashid said according to his political wisdom Senate chairman will not be changed. He reiterated that Pakistan Army was standing by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government.

“I am not in favour of any deal but there may be relaxation for the arrested people in order to get money from them,” he said while referring to any possible deal or no deal with PML-N and PPP leaders in jail. Sheikh Rashid also chaired a meeting of Pakistan Railways high-ups to review detailed verdict of the Supreme Court on Royal Palm Golf and Country Club case.

It is pertinent to mention that Supreme Court on Friday had declared null and void the lease of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club and ordered to hand it over to the Pakistan Railways.

The three-member bench had issued the verdict at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

Sh Rashid said a nine-member committee had been constituted to announce an international tender for Royal Palm Golf and Country Club within 90 days. “The committee will take control of the RPGCC within seven days,” the minister said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Express Train on July 3 and with that the target for 24 passenger trains will be achieved. No more passenger train will be inaugurated,” Rashid said.

Rahid said up-gradation of the track will be main focus after achieving the passenger train target. He said that six more freight trains will be included in the PR fleet.

“I have asked my ministry to shift the freight train department from Lahore to Karachi because real work load of freight trains is in Karachi,” he said. He vowed to disappoint his critics by presenting deficit-free budget of Pakistan Railways on July 2 at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

He asked all land grabbers of Pakistan Railways land to vacate the PR property in 60 days otherwise they will have to face dire consequences. He said both parties will provide details for audit of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club accounts from the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Railways minster gave 90 days relaxation to all defaulters of Pakistan Railways and also warned officers to make recovery of the PR dues otherwise they would be de-seated immediately.

He clarified that no membership would be cancelled and club’s affairs would be run as per schedule.