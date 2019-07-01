Share:

KASUR - The carpeting of Nizampura Road, which was started a few months ago, is in the doldrums due to negligence of the department concerned.

It has been learnt that the road was being carpeted to provide easy access to transporters to the markets. The department put construction material on the road but disappeared soon after.

It has caused serious problems not only for the transporters but also for the commuters because the construction material lying on the road hinders the flow of traffic. The traffic remains block for several hours, making people difficult to reach their destinations timely.

Locals have demanded that Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat take notice of the situation. They urged him to ensure early carpeting of the road and punish the negligent officials.