Islamabad - Rejecting Ogra’s summary for revision of oil prices, the government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the month of July 2019.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Division, the existing prices of June 2019 will remain unchanged for the next month.

The price of petrol will stay at Rs112.68 per litre, high speed diesel (HSD) Rs126.82 per litre, kerosene oil price Rs98.46 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) Rs88.62

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed last week an increase of Rs2.30 per litre in the price of HSD and a decrease of Rs0.77 per litre or 0.70 percent in the price of petrol.

The Ogra had proposed a decrease of Rs 2.94 per liter or 3 percent in super kerosene oil and increase of Rs 0.26 per litre or 0.30 percent in the price of LDO.

In case the government would have approved the recommendation of OGRA, the prices of petrol would be reduced from current Rs112.68 per litre to Rs 111.91 per litre.

Kerosene oil price would have come down from Rs98.46 per litre to Rs95.52 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel would have gone up to Rs129.12 per litre from current price of Rs126.82 per litre.

In case of approval of Ogra’s recommendations LDO price would also have gone up from current Rs88.62 to Rs88.8 per litre.