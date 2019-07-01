Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is sending a group of junior players for participation in international junior tournaments being held in July, starting from Borneo Junior Open.

The tournament will be played in Malaysia from July 2 to 6. Naveed Rehman will play in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan in U-17 while M Hanif and Humam Ahmed in U-15 categories. PSF Game Development Officer Sq Ldr Aamir Iqbal will accompany the players as manager. After playing the tournament, they will further proceed to Penang on July 7 for playing Penang Junior Open. In addition to these five players, Anas Ali Shah (U-15), Saboor Khan (U-13) and Abdullah Nawaz (U-13) will also join the them along with coach Muhammad Yasin during Penang Junior in Malaysia.