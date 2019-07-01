Share:

LEEDS - Wahab Riaz revealed the Pakistan camp are focussing on the here and now as eerie parallels with their 1992 triumph continue to resonate at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Wahab, who took 2/29 and was unbeaten on 15 in his side’s three-wicket victory over Afghanistan, says the relentless mentality of his team is behind their remarkable resurgence. “We don’t really talk about 1992 that much,” he said. “The first thing is in this team, everybody has the same purpose. That’s where we started off and where we remain. The turnaround is due to the motivation and the ambition of the team to win this World Cup. Everybody wants that. Obviously, this will be the last World Cup for Shoaib Malik and this is the time we are needed the most. We need to give everything. Everybody is giving their 100 per cent and that’s the reason for the turnaround in our results and performances.” Wahab, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi are the most prolific pace trio at the World Cup so far, taking seven wickets against Afghanistan to add to their enviable haul. “It’s very pleasing the way we are bowling as a team, particularly the way Shaheen has improved.”