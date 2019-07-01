Share:

LAHORE - This summer the Lahore Arts Council has specifically focused on workshops and activities for children.

During the closing ceremony of “Children Painting Workshop”, a highly positive response was given by the parents of the participating children. They said the workshop enhanced their children’s learning and creative skills. Further it was expressed that the atmosphere provided by the Alhamra staff was highly commendable and the workshop helped their children learn various techniques and skills, which will be beneficial for the children in their learning. Another parent said she was very satisfied and impressed by the focused activities Alhamra conducted this year especially for children. In summer vacation, children need these type of activities and learning workshops to enjoy and learn. In these five days, children have learned still life, colour mixing, thread art and other techniques. “We hope Alhamra will continue to do these workshops and activities where children can have fun and learn at the same time,” she said.