ISLAMABAD-Police and Islamabad Capital Territory district administration sprung into action amidst reports of online fraudsters having become active in cheating public of their money.

In most of the complaints received to the district administration and the police, the victims are bank account holders, traders, and known businessmen who fell into the trap of the cheats. The cheats made phone calls posing themselves as bank officials and the victims shared their bank account details. Then they were deprived of their amount parked in the accounts. The fraudsters are adopting several methods. In some cases, the cheat would make a call to anybody’s mobile phone and introduce himself as official of the FBR/tax department and seek illegal favour as asking for money for a patient which is harder to decline on moral grounds even and seeking money against providing employment.

However, the police have taken notice of the reports. According to Islamabad police, some cheats are active in making money by giving job hopes to simpletons in the “Anti-Crime Intelligence Service”. The police said that there are no jobs in the hands of the cheats and if anyone wanted employment, he must approach the police department directly. The police said that office of AIG/Establishment of Islamabad police can be visited for the possible job opportunities.

In the meantime, ICT administration warned through its social media pages that fake people pretending to be officers of FBR/FIA are calling from private cell numbers and asking for illegal favours. According to the officials, they have received complaints that cheats have been active in the city. According to one Raheel Yousuf who received such a call on Saturday, fraudsters have been calling people on their cell numbers pretending officials of State Bank of Pakistan. “I received a call from a person who introduced himself as Kamran from the SBP. When I asked about his whereabouts, he dropped the call,” he said. Another resident of Islamabad, Ehmar Saghir said that it’s happening in the capital. They target jewelers, restaurant owners etc pretending as FBR/tax department and make calls for financial assistance for patients, he added.

According to Syed Mudassar, a resident of the capital, he received a call on his landline number from cell number and the caller introduced himself as Kamran, an official of SBP. He asked for details of the bank accounts which he refused to share. Then the caller threatened to block his bank account and dropped the line, according to Syed Mudassar. The ICT administration has asked general public not to respond such calls as it added that all the correspondence with government departments is done through written letters with office numbers properly written on it.

Meanwhile, 10 officials of Islamabad police have attended one-week-long training aimed at improving their investigation skills following directions of the Chief Justice to all police heads for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges. Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in the meeting on Police Reforms Implementation Committee had directed all IGPs to coordinate with federal and provincial judicial academies for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges. Accordingly, IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan constituted a team of officers headed by AIG Establishment Kamran Adil to enter into Focus Group Discussion (FDG) with the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), according to a press release. The FDG between the ICT police and FJA resulted in development of one-week training programme that had started on June 24, 2019. Ten police officers of ICT participated in the training that included prosecutors and judges. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police look forward to further joint trainings and is trying to improve investigation skills of its officers.