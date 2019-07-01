Share:

Kandhkot : Police claimed to have arrested five absconders from katcha area who were wanted in various crime cases at different police stations of the district here on Sunday.

Ghotki SSP Dr Farrukh Ali lanjar expressed these views while addressing a press conference and said that a special police force led by Wasti Jeevan Shah Station House Officer Ghulam Mustafa Mirani and his team on a tip-off raided hideout at katcha area of Nawazoo Damdama near Bacha Band and apprehended five absconders including Jhangal, Bahazar, Khudai, Doosat Ali, Aadiyo and Mohammad Hayaat.

He said that culprits were wanted to police in various crime cases by many police stations.