Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Relatives of 16 years old boy Ali Hassan, who was allegedly kidnapped three months ago, staged a protest and kept traffic blocked on Gojra-Toba Bypass for half an hour on Saturday night against Gojra City police’s failure to recover the boy.

The protesters were led by Aslam who told The Nation that Ali Hassan was abducted from Azafi Abadi of Chak 372/JB, but police were not cooperating with them in recovery of the boy. Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmed Kahlon held talks with protesters and assured them that kidnappers would soon be arrested at which they ended their protest.

SUCCUMBS TO WOUNDS

A trader who was shot at and injured allegedly by another trader on Thursday in Gojra over a property dispute succumbed to his wounds on Sunday in Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Gojra City police said that accused trader Sheikh Naeem had a dispute with Haji Abdul Waheed, an iron merchant of Main Bazaar, over purchase of his elder brother’s shop. He attacked Abdul Waheed with a pistol. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died on Sunday.