Share:

KASUR - The police claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-district gang of dacoits.

According to Pattoki City Police SHO, acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid and arrested three members of Amjad alias Mocha Inter-District gang. The police said that the accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity and robbery since long. Cash, motorcycles and arms were also recovered from the accused.

MARBLE FACTORY OWNER ROBBED

Dacoits robbed the owner of a marble factory of Rs0.3 million in Basti Rehamnpura.

According to the Mustafabad Police, three armed dacoits barged into a marble factory situated outside Basti Rehmanpura. The suspects held the factory owner Ashir Pervaiz at gunpoint and snatched cash amounting to Rs300,000, precious cellphones and other valuables from him.

Ashir Pervaiz suspected that one Javed alias Kali could be behind the incident, arguing that only Kali had knowledge about the money and his routine of movement. The Mustafabad Police have registered a case against unidentified dacoits.