Islamabad - In the game of numbers, Prime Minister Imran Khan after succeeding in his strategy to get first budget passed from the National Assembly is now eyeing support from Opposition benches in the Senate to counter the possible no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The most obvious target is the main opposition party - the PML-N - which is the largest opposition party in the National Assembly as well as the Punjab Assembly.

There are already claims that some MPs from the Punjab Assembly have had a huddle with the Prime Minister at his Bani Gala House who are understood to have expressed their solidarity to Imran Khan.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haque also confirmed that some PML-N parliamentarians met the prime minister at Bani Gala while PML-N spokesperson expressed party’s ignorance – neither rejecting nor denying the PTI’s claim.

PTI’s insiders say some PML-N MNAs and senators are also in contact with the PTI leadership and are expected to meet the Prime Minister soon.

These developments cropping up after the Multi-Party Conference (MPC) hosted by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here last week unanimously decided to remove the incumbent Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani from Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP), one of the coalition partners in the PTI-led ruling coalition.

Opposition leaders believed that removal of Sanjrani would deal a strategic blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party-led ruling alliance.

Opposition leaders are of the view that after opposition-dominated Upper House removes Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-confidence motion, the PTI-led ruling coalition would not be able to get any piece of legislation passed.

The combined opposition parties in the Senate have 66 members in the House of 104, yet the PTI-led ruling alliance and members from the erstwhile FATA seems confident to counter the no-confidence motion being planned by the combined opposition parties against the Senate Chairman.

The PTI which has 156 seats in the National Assembly cannot get any legislation passed on its own and 27 votes of its allies giving the PTI-led coalition a clear margin of 11 votes in the passage of the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 that does make simple majority in the National Assembly.

On the other hand, opposition parties in the Senate seem quite sure that they have no problem in number game in making their no-confidence motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani successful.

However, in view of the PTI-claimed support from the PML-N, political observers seem cautious while making their assessment of the final show down in the Senate.