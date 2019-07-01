Share:

ISLAMABAD : Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that PPP rejects the increase in the prices of gas and electricity.

In a statement, he said that the government wants to run the country by price hike, which is anti-people. The people are being crushed under the increasing prices of goods ever since this government came into power.

Senator Khokhar said that the government’s incompetency is at its peak as the people who created a havoc over price hike while standing on containers are nowhere to be seen.

The government wants to reduce the deficit by robbing the people of this country, he said. He added that the people are sick and tired of the PTI government and if they decide to protest on the roads, then no one can stop them. He said that Chairman Bilawal is determined towards acquiring justice for the people. PPP has already begun its mass contact campaign, he concluded.