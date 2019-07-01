Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the Finance Bill 2019-20, which was sent to the Presidency after it was approved by the National Assembly last week.

With the President's signature, the Finance Bill 2019-20 has come to force.

According to a spokesperson for the Presidency, President Arif Alvi had signed the bill the previous day after it was forwarded to him following passage from the National Assembly.

The National Assembly passed the bill with a simple majority of 176 lawmakers favouring against 146 members of the opposition opposing it.

The government had present a Rs7.022 trillion budget focusing on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilisation, austerity measures and protection to the vulnerable segments of society.