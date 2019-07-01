Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said the use of national resources for personal benefits was against the public interest and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending the public money for the public welfare.

The rulers in the past spent national resources ruthlessly for their personal interests, he added. The PTI government made history by launching a campaign for austerity and added that the chief minister’s office had curtailed its expenses by almost 60 per cent in fiscal year 2018-2019, as compared to the FY 2017-2018.

He said that gifts and hospitality expenses of the CM had been reduced to Rs 30 million from Rs 110 million; likewise, the maintenance of vehicles had also been reduced to half of its previous expense, which was Rs 40 million.

Usman Buzdar said that during previous tenures, around 2,000 security personnel were engaged for security of former CM at his and his relatives residences, which had now been downsized.

He said, “Former CM Punjab had established various camp offices in Punjab, which were utilizing national resources; however, I don’t have a camp office or residence in Lahore.”

He said the trend of renovation of personal residences and new construction in the name of security had been changed, adding that now there was no room for such absurd traditions.

DOLPHIN FORCE

DEPLOYED IN MURREE

Dolphin Force was deployed in Murree on Sunday on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The police force started patrolling the streets in order to ensure safety of citizens and tourists.

The chief minister had passed directions to the Punjab Police inspector general on Saturday for deployment of Dolphin Force in Murree. The force will take prompt action against criminals and help check street crimes.

In a separate development, the chief minister took notice of the complaints of overcharging and substandard eateries and directed the administration to respond to the public complaints swiftly and redress their grievances by taking stern action against elements involved in such practices. He ordered for launching an operation against these elements without any discrimination. There will be action against the officer concerned if any complaint regarding overcharging is received onwards, he added. He said that it is a responsibility of the administration to ensure the sale of standard items of food and drinks. Therefore, they should take action against violators and send report to Chief Minister’s Office.

While passing directions to improve traffic system in Murree, the CM said that a comprehensive plan to be set up and executed in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. It will not only facilitate tourists but also address miseries of citizens, he added. He said that shortage of parking area is a chronic issue of Murree and directed further to devise a permanent solution for it as he will not tolerate any complaint by tourists in this regard. Sign-boards for parking and notified fee to be installed at prominent places, he said.

The CM said that the administration should take measures to bring fares at justified level by having a liaison with hotel owners. Likewise, the finest manners and behaviour would be adopted before tourists and strict action would be taken against those involved in misbehaviour.