LAHORE - Dr Tahirul Qadri’s nephew Adnan Javed, who was also director of Minhajul Quran International, has passed away, says a PAT press release issued here on Sunday. His funeral prayers would be offered at Minhaj University on Monday at 7am. To mourn the death, the Minhajul Quran Central Secretariat and its affiliated offices would remain closed for three days.