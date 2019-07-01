Share:

LAHORE - Scores of quacks have been active in hair transplant sector and they are causing skin disease and hepatitis among their clients. This was stated by a renowned hair transplant surgeon Dr Nasir of Hair Club International, in an exclusive talk with the APP, here on Sunday. He said that hair transplant practice, which started for the first time in the country in 1999, was growing with every passing day in the country. He advised those desirous of hair transplant to contact only qualified cosmetic surgeons instead of unqualified doctors and quacks. Responding to a question, Dr Nasir said that 200 quacks had been active in the hair transplant field, who were spreading skin disease, face distortion and hepatitis among people. Often people fall prey to quacks due to the less cost they offer to their clients, he added. About the real cost of safe hair transplant, Dr Nasir said that its cost varies as per the space where hair were to be transplanted. However, its cost ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 125,000, usually in a safe environment by a qualified surgeon. However, quacks were charging their clients Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, he added. Dr Nasir said that over 100 qualified plastic surgeons were available in the country, mostly in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to perform safe hair transplantation. They are members of the Hair Restoration Society of Pakistan. The expert said that the government should promote medical tourism including hair transplantation as this could also bring foreign exchange in Pakistan. Almost 200 foreigners visit different cities of Pakistan every month for hair transplant, which shows their trust in skills and capabilities of Pakistani surgeons.