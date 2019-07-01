Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize its 32nd Achievement Award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 8-9. Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be the chief guest on the occasion.

This was informed by RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued here on Sunday.

A business opportunity conference (BOC) will also be held on the side lines of the event and local chambers are showing interest in meeting with the Pakistani businessmen.

He said that the basic purpose of organizing an awards ceremony and BOC was to improve bilateral trade and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. The RCCI is aiming to promote the private sector and to reinforce foreign business ties and confidence of Pakistani businessmen, he added. RCCI president said that RCCI has been working to promote the soft and true image of Pakistan in the world.

RCCI president told that more than 450 participants representing different sectors including Tourism, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Plastic, Textile, Surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions will be participating in the event.