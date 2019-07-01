Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan on Sunday lauded the support provided by USAID Pakistan through its implementing partners for making substantial con­tribution towards improved health and education indica­tors in the province.

He said that in light of the Prime Minister’s vision for health initiatives in the country, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has recently approved health policy followed by Health Strategic Plan (2019-25).

USAID Pakistan technical support to the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would help in improving health indicators through inter-sectoral collaboration and synergies, he said this while addressing the first quarterly review meeting held here.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa health minister said that despite multiple challeng­es in the province including outbreaks, human resource availability, accessibility and limited resources, the provincial government is highly committed towards bringing a paradigm shift in the health canvas.

He stressed over a need to adopt a synergistic ap­proach, whereby, a joint meeting of all relevant de­velopment partners, donors, iNGOs would be called to further align their interven­tions in the province with the KP health strategic plan.

The meeting was aimed at sharing and reviewing the last quarter’s progress with discussions on future course of action, inter-sec­toral collaboration and syn­ergies among all stakehold­ers in order to achieve the common objectives for im­proved health.

While addressing the fo­rum, Director, Health Office, USAID Pakistan, Dr. Han Kang assured sustained support to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government towards imple­mentation of KP health stra­tegic plan within the focused districts. Based on his polit­ical acumen, Dr. Hisham In­amullah Khan is successfully leading the health portfolio following the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the province.

ANP plans rally to protest Sartaj’s killing

Awami National Party Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan announced to hold a grand protest rally to denounce the target killing of ANP city district presi­dent Sartaj Khan and to press government to arrest the responsible persons.

The protest rally will be held in front of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly in which party central and provincial leadership will address the public gather­ing. Aimal directed party workers to fully participate in the rally to condemn the killing of innocent persons.

The party has already an­nounced three days mourn­ing over the killing of Sar­taj and party flags would be half-mast in all district of­fices of the province.

Meanwhile, Police regis­tered FIR against unknown culprits under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. Shamsul Taj, brother of the deceased, informed the police that he was in ser­vice hospital when he was told that his brother was gunned down by unknown armed persons.

Police has also recorded the statement of a general store owner.

Man held for allegedly killing son

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his transgender son in Khat Qilla area of Nowshera.

Police said that the father was enraged after hearing that his son had changed his gender and renamed himself as Maya instead of Aftab Orangzeb. “He was caught by his father and first shaved his hair to stop him from joining transgen­der community but after releasing him, he was not willing to leave his trans­gender company,” police added.

According to the police, few days back, his father took him from Peshawar in presence of police and guaranteed that he would not be tortured; however, later his dead body was re­ceived from the bank of Riv­er Kabul.

The trend of changing the gender is now not un­common in Peshawar after hearing that a non-govern­ment organisation was pro­viding funds for transgen­der welfare.

Boy’s killer nabbed, claims Lakki police

Local police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the killer of a teenage boy belonging to Charsadda dis­trict after exchange of firing near Zangikhel village.

On June 26, Attaullah had shot and killed Uzair Khan for not keeping friendship with him. The deceased had come to Zangikhel village of Lakki Marwat district and was staying at the res­