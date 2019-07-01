Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has called for efforts to acquire land in different cities for construction of houses under the New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He stated this on Sunday while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

Secretary for Housing Naseem Sadiq, Director General Liaqat Ali Chatha, General Secretary of Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub and other board members also attended the meeting.

Rasheed said that prospects for construction of houses under the New Pakistan Housing Project were being reviewed at Thokar Niaz Baig, Kamahan, Harbanspura, Mohlanwal, Kala Shah Kaku, Nankana Sahib and other places. “The committee constituted for this purpose has also started visits to these cities,” he said.

