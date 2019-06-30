Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez is weighing in on the controversial migrant detainment camps being operated at the United States’ southern border, calling the conditions and the treatment of children “absolutely inhumane.”

“Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening???” the singer wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that children at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas have no soap, toothpaste or diapers and are being forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded detention centers.

“We need to get this to finally stop! Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue- please call your reps 202.224.3121 #CloseTheCamps #FamilesBelongTogether,” Selena added.

Selena has spoken out in the past about President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which includes family separation.

“It’s extremely disheartening,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “There’s a lot of confusion and anger. It’s definitely been affecting so many people who are close to me.”

Last year she also tweeted in support of the Keep Families Together Marches that took place on June 30, 2018.

“Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one,” she wrote.