Share:

Islamabad - The government has revised the billing mechanism for the domestic gas consumers as Ogra has notified up to 190 percent increase in gas prices for domestic consumers.

The billing mechanism for the domestic gas consumers will be revised so the benefit of the previous/preceding slab is available to residential consumers, said Ogra notification issued here. Last winter the government has abolished one slab benefit to the consumers which has resulted in exorbitant gas prices .

The new prices will be applicable from today (Monday). Interestingly the sixth slab of domestic consumers will still pay the highest rates for gas above all the other sectors including power, fertilizer, cement, captive power and tandoor roti consumers.

As per the notification issued by OGRA consumer prices have been determined at the average price of Rs738 per MMBTU. For the first category using up to 50 cubic meter gas the price has been kept unchanged and they will continue to pay Rs121 per MMBTU.

The Petroleum Division in its summary has recommended an increase of 52 percent from for this category from Rs121 per MMBTU to Rs184 per MMBTU. However ECC didn’t allow any change in the price for first slab.

For the second slab of up to 100 cubic meters the price of gas has been increased from Rs127 per MMBTU to Rs300 per MMBTU or 136.220 percent increase.

The petroleum division in its summary had proposed to increase gas price for second slab of up to 100 cubic meters from Rs127 per MMBTU to Rs369 per MMBTU or 190.55 percent.

For third slab of up to 200 cubic meters, a hike of 109.47 percent has been proposed in gas price from current Rs 264 per MMBTU to Rs553 per MMBTU. The new price has been determined on 75 percent of the average price of Rs738 and it will increase the consumers bill by Rs1704 per month from the current monthly bill of Rs 2305 to Rs4009 per month.

For fourth slab of up to 300 cubic meters, the proposed increase is 168.36 percent from Rs275 per MMBTU to Rs738 per MMBTU. The new price has been determined on 100 percent of the average price of Rs738 and it will increase the consumers bill by Rs4406 per month from current monthly bill of Rs3589 to Rs7995 per month.

For fifth slab of up to 400 cubic meters, the government increase is 41 percent from Rs780 per MMBTU to Rs1107 per MMBTU. The new determination was made on the basis of 150 percent of the average price of Rs738 per MMBTU. However, after making some adjustments in services, the bill of the category will increase by Rs865 per month from the current Rs13,508 to Rs14,373 per month.

There is no change in the prices for the consumers in sixth slab using above 400 cubic meters gas. The minimum charges for this category are Rs 172.58 per month.

For commercial users including cafes, bakeries, milk shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries etc all off takes are Rs 1283 per MMBTU and the minimum charges for this category is 5880.10 per month.

For roti tandoors there are five slabs same as domestic consumers and charging the same rates i.e. Rs 121 MMBTU for first slab and Rs 1283 per MMBTU for the fifth slab. Rates for ice factories are Rs 1283 per MMBTU and the minimum charges for this category is 5880.10 per month.

For the registered manufacturers or exporters of five zero rated sectors flat rate of Rs 786 per MMBTU is fixed with minimum charges of Rs 20232.

For CNG stations flat rate of Rs 1283 per MMBTU is fixed with minimum monthly charges of Rs 33045.60.

For cement flat rate of Rs 1277 per MMBTU is fixed with minimum monthly charges of Rs 32877 per month.

For fetilizer sector feed the rate is fixed at Rs 300 per MMBTU while for the electricity generation the rate is fixed at Rs 1021 per MMBTU.