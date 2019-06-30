Share:

To raise the quality of education, the Sindh government has taken the initiative at the level of college education. Previously, the Principals and the Regional Directors were appointed on the basis of seniority, bribery and nepotism. Now the Sindh Minister of education, Sardar Ali Shah, has introduced a new policy. The Principals and Regional Directors are appointed on the basis of merit now, through the conduction of interviews. This positive step will help bring improvement to college education. The Principals will now utilize the budget on development works and think about the future of children. This will help bring a change in education.

SHAFIQUE HUSSAIN WASSAN,

Khairpur Mirs.