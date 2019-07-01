Share:

PESHAWAR : At least six persons of a family lost their lives and four people including women sustained injuries when a vehicle of wedding guests fell into a ditch in district Mansehra late Saturday night. A jeep carrying wedding guests was coming back to Gali Miran area when it went out of driver’s control and fell into a deep ravine in Garhi Habibullah area. As the incident happened at night time, the rescue teams faced difficulties in rescue operation. However, after hectic efforts four dead bodies identified as Ali Asghar, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Liaquat were recovered. Police said two of the injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital after which the death toll mounted to six. The four injured persons were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra, where they were under treatment. Later, the dead bodies were dispatched to their home town. Such traffic accidents regularly happen in the country mainly due to poor condition of roads and reckless driving by untrained drivers.