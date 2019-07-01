Share:

KARACHI : Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday returned back 50 mobiles to their owners at simple ceremony held at his office on Sunday.

CPLC Deputy Chief Shoukat Ali informed that the 50 mobile phones were snatched during two years from 2016 to 2018 and were recovered through the cooperation of mobile market businessmen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPLC authorities have been utilising the technology to trace out the snatched mobile phones and recently 60 mobile phones were returned to the owners. They included 50 handed over to their owners by Karachi Police the other day while 10 mobile were also given by CPLC recently.

The CPLC official said that Commissioner Karachi has resolved issues with the help of CPLC and police and provided relief to the general public especially mobile being returned to their owners.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani appreciated the efforts of CPLC and congratulated the owners for acquiring their phones and other things as the authorities are taking steps to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of people.

Owners of the mobiles also thanked the Commissioner Karachi, provincial government, police and CPLC for returning back of their valuable items and mobiles. They hoped that the authorities will continue their efforts to provide peaceful environment and relief to them.