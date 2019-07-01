Share:

NEW DELHI - In the sporting world, the India-Pakistan rivalry needs no explanation. And when the two arch-rivals clash on cricket field, it not only ignites emotions and feelings but also attracts eyeballs globally. And in rarest turn of events, the Indian team for a change has Pakistani fans to back them in their World Cup match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. It left Indian skipper Virat Kohli amused, saying it is a rare thing. “To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing,” Kohli said after the toss. The Pakistani fans have kept the rivalry aside and want India to uproot England from the event as it would help the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side enter the semi-finals smoothly. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also appealed to India to help Pakistan in making the semis. “Now India will have to help Pakistan! How? If they win their one match against England, then England is knocked out of the tournament and Pakistan will qualify for the semifinals with 11 points.” Shoaib said. “I feel that Pakistan has made a good comeback - but now, India: wake up! Now you’ll have to help us.”