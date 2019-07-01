Share:

DOHA - The Taliban are pushing to “rewrite” a draft agreement under which the US would withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for pledges that Taliban leaders would help to combat terrorism, an American news agency reported Sunday.

“We are working to rewrite the draft agreement and incorporate it in clauses that have been agreed upon,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the AP during peace talks in Qatar with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Shaheen said the talks are “not finished yet.”

The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the US and Taliban is “critical,” said Shaheen and added both sides are looking for “tangible results” as they try to hammer out the fine print of agreements.

The agreements are also expected to provide guarantees that Afghanistan will not again harbor terrorists to carry out attacks worldwide.

The agreement would pave the way for withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan and fulfill one of President Trump’s longtime goals.

In 2013 he tweeted, “Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA.” The Trump administration in December planned to begin withdrawing forces from the country over the next few months, but the proposal was met with resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The Senate voted in January for a “sense of the Senate” resolution warning against the “precipitous withdrawal” of US troops from Afghanistan and Syria.

Trump temporarily backed off his plan to withdraw US forces after hearing feedback from senior military leaders. “The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable,” he said in an Aug. 21, 2017, address to the nation in which he promised to make decisions based on conditions on the ground. “I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense.”

Yet he also acknowledged: “My original instinct was to pull out — and, historically, I like following my instincts.”

The talks in Qatar are expected to continue next week and the administration hopes to have a deal in place by Sept 1, shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani faces re-election on Sept 28.

Ghani travelled Thursday to neighbouring Pakistan in order to hasten a peace deal with insurgents. He met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to open what he called “a new chapter of friendship” and stressed the importance of normalizing relations with Pakistan.

“Getting a comprehensive peace agreement with the Taliban before Sept 1 would be nothing short of a miracle,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the US-based Wilson’s Center. “That said, I could certainly envision a more limited deal being in place by Sept 1 on a US troop withdrawal, given that there’s already been ample progress on this issue.”

GHANI SLAMS TALIBAN ATTACK THAT KILLED EIGHT CIVILIANS

President Ashraf Ghani in a statement on Sunday condemned the Taliban’s bombings in the southern province of Kandahar that killed at least 11 people, eight of them employees of the provincial office of the Independent Election Commission.

The attack was carried out by four attackers who drove explosive-laden Humvees, targeting the district governor’s compound in Maroof district of Kandahar province, the provincial police chief Gen Tadeen Khan said.

Khan said the attack was carried out at early 2 am on Sunday. It was followed by few hours of clashes between other attackers and the security forces, he added.

Hours after the attack, the provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said that the attack left 11 dead and 27 others wounded. He said that 17 Taliban fighters were killed in the attack.

Ghani said in the statement that attacking a civilian institution which is working for institutionalizing democracy in the country, is an inhuman and unforgivable act. However, he did not mention the Taliban in his statement.

“Terrorists are targeting civilians and public institutions to hide their defeat on the battlefields,” Ghani said, adding “but they should know that they will not reach their notorious ends by such acts.” Maroof is a remote and the most insecure district in Kandahar and more parts of it are under Taliban’s influence.