Share:

LAHORE - A 14-year-old housemaid was found hanged at a house in Ichhra early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified by police as Mubeen Bibi, a resident of Baseerpur, Okara. Her body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said the victim was working as a housemaid at the residence of Advocate Chaudhry Manzoor for the last couple of months.

A police official said the body of the victim was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth to her neck as they entered the room on the upper portion of house. Reportedly, the house owner contacted the police after witnessing the body in the morning. Also, he told the police that the victim ended her life by hanging herself with the ceiling fan over some domestic issue.

On the other hand, the mother of the victim rejected the house owner’ claims stating that her daughter did not commit suicide. She alleged that house owner Advocate Manzoor and his wife Parveen Bibi murdered her daughter. The Ichhra police registered a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against the house owner on the complaint of Tasmia Bibi, the mother of the deceased.

According to the FIR, the accused informed the victim family by phone that Mubeen was not feeling well. The complainant Tasmia Bibi says that police were already present in the house as she reached there to know see her daughter. “When I asked about (the whereabouts of) my daughter, the house owner said that she was lying dead in the room on the upper portion,” the mother said. We immediately took her to a hospital where she was pronounced as brought dead. No arrest was made yet. The police were investigating the death.

Incidents of housemaids’ deaths in Lahore have been on the rise in recent years.

On April 23, 2019, a minor maid’s body was found in the swimming pool of a house in the city.

As per reports, the 11-year-old house help, who had been working at a residence in K-Block of Lahore’s Faisal Town, was found dead in the house’s swimming pool.

Reports revealed that police had arrived at the scene after being informed, to gather evidence. It was revealed that two suspects were taken into custody.

On January 21, 2019, police arrested a house owner after her maid was found dead in a drain in Iqbal Town.

House owner Mahrukh was arrested by Iqbal Town police. Postmortem report of Uzma, 16, belonged to Thokar Niaz Baig area, indicated that she had injuries on chest and face. Uzma had been working as maid at Naeem’s house in Iqbal Town for the last eight months.

Police said the girl went missing three days ago and a case of kidnapping was registered against unidentified persons. The girl’s body was found in a drain.

POLICE OFFICIAL DIES

An assistant sub inspector of the Lahore police died under mysterious circumstances, police sources said on Sunday. The deceased was later identified by police as ASI Muhammad Ramazan. Police said the official was going back home when he fell unconscious and died later. Further investigation was underway.

THREE INJURED IN FACTORY FIRE

Three people were wounded when huge fire erupted in a plastic-goods-manufacturing factory in Shahdara on Sunday. Rescue workers said all the three injured were shifted to hospital. Firefighters said that blaze broke out in the upper portion and speared to the building within no time. Goods and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes within no time. At least five firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze after hectic efforts. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Authorities were investigating the incident.