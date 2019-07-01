Share:

NOWSHERA : A transgender Aftab alias Maya Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Noor Gul Babar area, police said on Sunday.

The body of the transgender was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Doctors at the hospital said Aftab was shot at from close range. According to Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Coordinator Taimoor Kamal, the deceased Aftab was handed over to his family by Hashtnaghri Police without his consent a month ago. He, however, fled from home and was again handed over to the family by the police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, transgender persons in Peshawar gathered outside the Hashtnaghri Police Station and staged a demonstration.