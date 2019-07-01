Share:

KARACHI : Bodies of two persons brutally murdered were found on Sunday morning from two different spots of the Metropolis.

As per police, one of the body which was found from Orangi Town area of Karachi had the head severed and hands and legs all tied up.

Police claimed that the body was of a man named Sher Zaman.

The other body was discovered from Bakra Perri Malir area. Police said that the victim was subjected to severe torture before being murdered.

As per the latest reports, only one of the bodies got identified