SIALKOT - Two persons drowned in separate incidents here on Sunday.

A youth named Zabeehullah (17) drowned in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Alleywali-Sambrial. He was bathing in the canal to beat the scorching heat. He was a resident of village Qila Tek Singh-Jaamkey Cheema. The divers of the Rescue 1122 were busy searching his dead body in the faster flow of canal water.

Similarly, a man named Usama Butt (25) drowned while bathing in a swimming pool in village Talwandi Inayat Khan, Pasrur tehsil. Rescue 1122 officials said that some people present there to save him but he drowned.