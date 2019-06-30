Share:

Through this column I wish to draw the attention of NAB Chief, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal towards an old but not forgotten case of forex companies which were once doing flourishing business and paying handsome profit to the investors.

The then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani suddenly put on halt all such companies and their owners were arrested and tried in NAB Courts. In 2010 NAB started the process of paying back the affectees after due investigation and recovering the capital amount from the culprits. We, the affectees of M/s Nexus Capital Management, were paid half the amount in two instalments, and the rest of the amount has not been paid so far. I sincerely hope the NAB Chief would look into the matter and provide relief to the affectees, many of whom have perished and the rest are waiting for justice be served.

MICHAEL KAROLUS,

Lahore.