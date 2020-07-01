Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 126 Pakistani students including 64 men and 62 women have been selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarship to study in Europe.

The number of students selected for this programme has gone up almost three-fold in the last three years, from 46 in 2017, to 126 for the academic year 2020-21, a press release on Tuesday said. With 126 scholarships out of a global total of 2,542, Pakistan now ranks third in the world, having moved up one slot from its fourth position in 2019. A major reason is the awareness campaign launched jointly by the HEC and the European Union (EU) mission in Pakistan.

The total number of applications - 2,919 - from Pakistan is the highest in the world.

The selected students will pursue their studies in 18 leading European countries. The Erasmus Mundus programme aims to promote academic and cultural understanding between the European countries and partner countries. It supports the development of human resources, facilitates international mobility and cooperation, and helps build the capacity of higher education institutions across the world.