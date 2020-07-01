Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir congrat­ulating the federal government for passing the federal budget said that opposition parties have once again failed miserably in their claims of not allowing the budget to be passed.

Briefing Media at Civil Secretar­iat Itlla Cell, Ajmal Wazir said the government has prepared a good budget in the present difficult sit­uation of Corona and has given due importance to health sector and Ehsas Programme.

Talking about smart lockdown in different areas of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir said it was implemented in 276 affected areas of seven division of the province to check spread of Corona. He said a total of 2895 persons were Coro­na affected in these smart lock­down areas besides 3141 houses have been isolated, while 8,08627 people have been confined to their homes in these areas.

Ajmal Wazir said that smart lockdown in 58 areas has been re­moved on completion of the stipu­lated period. He further said that on the directives of Chief Minis­ter Mehmood Khan, the district administrations, health and relief departments were monitoring the areas with smart lockdown and the strategy of smart lockdown has proved useful in controlling spread of coronavirus.

The Advisor said that recovery rate from Corona has also been improved in the province, which has been increased from 30% to 48% in the last one week. Ajmal Wazir said by the grace of Allah, Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of the country in this difficult time. If any opposition party was ruling at the time, what would have hap­pened to the country?

Appreciating the role of Na­tional Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Ajmal Wazir said that NCOC was monitoring the sit­uation in the entire country and formulating the best strategy. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was working for the better­ment of the province as per the vi­sion of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that special attention has been given to health in the provincial budget and for the first time, a significant amount of Rs 24 billion has been allocated for Co­rona emergency.

The Advisor said that the gov­ernment, doctors, medical staff and security agencies were trying their best to curb Corona and the people shouls also play their role in this connection.