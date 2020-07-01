Share:

KARACHI - The coronavirus on Tuesday claimed 34 more lives in Sindh and infected another 2,655 persons, lifting the death toll to 1,377 and the tally of cases to 84,656 in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House.

He said that 9,435 samples were tested which led to the detection of 2,655 new cases that showed 28 percent detection rate.

The CM further said that so far 453,386 tests had been conducted in the province which led to the identification of 84,656 patients. “Of these 84,656 patients, 46,824, including 1208 overnight, had recovered and returned to their normal life,” he informed. “The recovery rate in Sindh stands at 55 percent,” the CM said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 34 more patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 1,377 that showed 1.6 percent death rate, adding, “We are trying to control the death rate by identifying the patients in time and starting their treatment.”

Currently, he said, 36,455 patients were under treatment. “Of these 36,455 patients, 34,785 were in home Isolation, 166 were at isolation centres while 1,504 were at different hospitals of the province,” the chief minister said, and added of 708 patients, who were currently in a critical condition, 102 had been shifted on to the ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 2,655 fresh cases, Karachi had reported 686 cases. “Of these 686 cases, 252 are in East, 175 in South, 107 in Central, 62 in Malir, 49 in West and 44 in Korangi,” he disclosed.

He further said that Hyderabad had 93 new cases, Ghotki 76, Sukkur 74, Jamshoro 45, Mirpurkhas 34, Khairpur 34, Tando Allahyar 32, Jacobabad 28, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Larkana 22, Shikarpur 19, Kambar 19, Umerkot 12, Dadu 13, Badin and Nasushehroferoze nine cases each, Sujawal six, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four and Kashmore and Matiari had one case each.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by following the SOPs, issued by the government.