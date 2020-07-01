Share:

MARDAN - The district administration checked 13,320 shops, and arrest­ed 398 people besides imposing Rs. 11,75400 fine on traders for violation of SOPs in the month of June, a senior official informed.

Talking to media, Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Gul Bano said that on the directives of Deputy Com­missioner, the district adminis­tration carried out crackdown against traders and shopkeepers in the district. She said during the crackdown in June the district ad­ministration checked as many as 13,320 shops and arrested 398 people. She said that district ad­ministration also issued warning to 3,726 shops and also imposed fine on 1,001 shops.

Gul Bano told the media that the district administration also im­posed Rs 11,75400 fines on dif­ferent shopkeepers. She said that 4,033 shopkeepers found violat­ing SOPs and a total of 775 shop­keepers were fined for violation of SOPs. She said for the violation of SOPs 350 shops were also sealed.

Gul Bano said that the district administration officials also vis­ited the areas under smart lock­down in Bijligar and Dwasaro Chowk and strict action was taken against those found violating the Covid-19 SOPs. She said 3 shops were sealed and dozens were fined for blatantly violating Cov­id-19 SOPs. The district adminis­tration officials also distributed sanitizers and face masks in the Industrial State, Sheikh Maltoon and other areas.

The AC further said that district administration also launched Na­tional Commission for Human De­velopment (NCHD) campaign in rural areas of Mardan to spread awareness about Covid-19 through announcement via mobile vans.

She said in order to ensure supply of wheat to the district food control­ler, the officials intercepted a truck carrying 12 tons of local wheat in Mayar village and handed it over to the food department. She said that district administration under the supervision and guidance of Dep­uty Commissioner is determined to take reformatory measures for the public welfare in Mardan.

She appealed to the masses to follow SOPs and wear face masks and to avoid leaving homes unnec­essarily.