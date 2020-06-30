Share:

LAHORE-In an effort to promote digital payments in Pakistan, Allied Bank has become the first bank to go live with NIFT ePay. National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), an existing Payment System Operator/Provider (PSO/PSP) offering nation-wide cheque clearing services, has launched its eCommerce Payment Gateway under SBP’s rules for Payment System Operators and Payment System Providers (PSO/PSP).

NIFT ePay’s primary focus is to execute interoperable and secure digital commerce payments for large number of banking customers in Pakistan. This provides an opportunity to customers to conduct eCommerce transactions directly through their Bank Accounts or Wallets.

‘Allied Bank’ is one of the largest Bank in Pakistan with branch network comprising of 1380+ branches and a customer base of above 4 million, operating in the Corporate, Retail and Consumer Banking services. Allied Bank has been focused to provide digital financial service to its retail and business customers specially to process their payments digitally.