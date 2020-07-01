Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Post launched a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

An opening ceremony of Postal Stamp was held at Headquarters of ANF, in which Director General (DG) ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M), Special Secretary Communication Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, DG Pakistan Postal Services Muhammad IkhlaqRana and other senior officers of ANF were also present, he said. On this occasion, DG ANF said that, “I would like to appreciate the efforts of Pakistan Post. The commemorative postage stamp would be a great source of spreading ANF message at national and international levels. He further said ANF is fully committed to eradicate drugs from society.”

Special Secretary Communication and DG Pakistan Post appreciated the zero tolerance policy of ANF against drug barons irrespective of their rank and position. They also praised the countless efforts of ANF and its dedication towards eradication of narcotics and making Pakistan a “drug free country.”