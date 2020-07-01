Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired an important meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) at the PBIT office on Tuesday in which approval for the budget of PBTE for the fiscal year 2020-21 was granted.

On the occasion, 13 other points of agenda were also given approval in the meeting.

The decision to reduce 40 percent examination fee of the students of DAE, Commerce, Metric Tech and Metric Vocational 2020 for getting promotion without taking examinations to be held under the board was also endorsed during the meeting.

The amendment in the Education, Technical Board Act/Ordinance 1962 was also granted approval for promoting students in the next class without holding their examinations due to corona pandemic.

The Minister while addressing the participants, emphasized that it is the dire need of time to promote technical education in order to overcome poverty, unemployment and financial constraints.

He vowed that under the leadership of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, the government is pursuing on its revolutionary strategy to promote technical education.

He lauded that Technical Education Board by adhering to its austerity policy have saved Rs 22 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year and termed it a welcoming step.

He directed that PBTE should comply with the guidelines of Finance Department in financial matters.

The Minister also constituted a committee under the headship of Additional Secretary (I&T) Ashar Zaidi to review promotion policy of students without holding examinations due to coronavirus.