A young boy embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations in Lipa Sector along the Line of Control late last night.
A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing.
The Indian troops targeted civil population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons.
