Share:

LAHORE -Careem, the internet platform for the greater Middle East, and Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payments, have partnered to expand digital financial inclusion across the Middle East and North Africa region by integrating Visa credentials into the Careem Pay Super App and providing Careem captains (the term for Careem drivers) with financial payment services that aim to resolve liquidity challenges associated with cash conversion, remittances and real-time access to funds.