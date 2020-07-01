Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and SSP Admin Capt (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik presented flowers to the promoted officers here on Tuesday.

While saying thanks the promoted officers said that the process of promotion was frozen for a long time.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that increasing ranks also increases responsibilities. The delegation also assured the officers to perform their duties with diligence, dedication, good faith, and honesty.

SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik said that the process of promotions has accelerated and a wave of happiness has spread among the officers.

Scale promotion given to Class Four employees

On the direction of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, time scale promotions were given to Class Four employees, who have been posted in the same scale in Lahore Police for a long time. A time scale promotion committee was formed under the chairmanship of SSP Admin Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik.

The committee checked the records of 246 employees and promoted them to the next scale.

The Class Four employees have been working in the same Grade since last 30 years. On the direction of CCPO Lahore, SSP Admin issued time scale promotion orders to 246 Class Four employees.

Recipients of time scale promotions include 30 deputy couriers, 28 barbers and 59 gardner. Time scale promotions will also increase the salaries and benefits of Class Four employees. CCPO Lahore said that timely and merit based promotion is the basic right of every official. The process of promotions in Lahore Police is in full swing.