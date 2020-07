Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday reached Lahore where he was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Jam Kamal and Usman Buzdar exchanged views over promoting harmony between both provinces and decided to take quick steps to strengthen mutual relations.

Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed that Punjab and Balochistan will move forward together in the journey of progress and prosperity.