ISLAMABAD - The federal government has reconstituted CPEC business council to accelerate the process of Industrialisation under the corridor umbrella. As per the notification Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, has been inducted as member steering committee. The Business Council will consist of 15 members including three from public sector and the remaining from private sector.

Advisor the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood will chair the business council. He is also member steering committee. Atif R. Bokhari Minister of State and Chairman BOI has also been inducted as member steering committee.

Private members included members and their areas of cooperation included Muhammad Ali Tabba CEO, Lucky Cement for Infrastructure, Murtaza Hashwani CEO, Pakistan Services Limited Tourism, Musaddiq Zulqarnain Chairman Interloop, Textile, Asif Peer CEO System Limited, Information Technology, Sultan Ali Allana Chairman HBL Banking and Financial Services, Fawad Mukhtar CEO Fatima Group, Agriculture/Agri Inputs/Livestock, Shahryar Chishty CEO, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, Automobile/Low Tech, Faisal Afridi CEO Haier and Ruba. Consumer Electronics, Khalid Mahmood Managing Director and CEO Gets Pharma, Pharma, Riyaz T. Chinoy CEO International Industries Limited, Steel, Chairman Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, Petrochemicals/chemicals and President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.