RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued 17,711 fine tickets to traffic rule violators during month of June 2020 and collected Rs5.64 million on the pretext of fine, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

Similarly, the CTP had also launched awareness campaign to make road users wear masks and gloves while driving on roads, he said.

According to him, the city traffic police had taken strict action against the violators of traffic rules and issued fine tickets and collected fine. He said a total of 2,068 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets for not wearing helmets while 365 vehicle owners were also fined for using tainted sheets on glasses. He added 477 motorcyclists and vehicle owners were caught and punished for not possessing registration books and 138 drivers were fined for wrong parking on roads.

“10,812 drivers of vehicles have been caught and handed over challans for violating SOPs set up by the Punjab government for avoiding spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The spokesman added 294 drivers were also issued fine tickets for using mobile during driver.

He said 930 drivers were penalised by CTP for moving on roads without having driving licenses and 501 vehicles owners were challaned for violating the rule of one way. 504 vehicle owners and motorcyclists were given challans for crossing red signals, he said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said that strict action had been initiated against all the traffic violators. He said though the government eased the lockdown yet ordered the police to make public to obey the SOPs.

He said the traffic police are playing its vital role to facilitate people during pandemic and to ease traffic flow on the road. CTO appealed the citizens to cooperate with traffic police and obey the road safety laws. He also asked the people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay at homes. He said CTP is committed to provide best service to road users.