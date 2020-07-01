Share:

BADIN-The Government of Sindh has imposed a ban on setting up cattle markets across the province; therefore the concerned officials of the local governments should not issue permission letters for setting up the cattle markets in towns and cities of district Badin for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

These views were expressed by Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin, while presiding over an important meeting of government officials and representatives of the CSOs here at Darbar Hall on Tuesday. Dr Siyal added that all public parks in the district would remained closed on the eve of Eidul Azha, adding that SOPs would be strictly implemented during the Eid days in order to contain the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The DC also directed the assistant commissioners and officials of the Municipal Committees and towns committees to keep cities and towns clean, especially during the days of Eidul Azha as diseases could spread.

Talking about the monsoon, the DC said he expected more rainfall this year than in the previous years. He directed the drainage staff to clean the drainage system before the monsoon began. “The dewatering machines must either be properly maintained or repaired, adding that all reservoirs for the water supply should be filled with clean water before the rains begin,” he ordered.

The meeting was also attended by the number of representatives of CSO, government officers, including Ghulam Abbas Memon, ADC-1 Badin, Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Officer, Planning & Development, Badin and others.