KANDHKOT - Fire broke out in the record room of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here on Tuesday. However no loss was reported so far in the incident. Firefighters soon rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, which erupted at around 1 pm. Whereas, the media persons were denied coverage of the incident. Speaking about the incident, Munnawar Ali Mithyani, DC Kashmore and @ Kandhkot said that the incident had occurred due to short-circuiting while all record of the revenue and other departments was intact. On the other hand, sources said that most of the record, especially vital documents and various files were burnt to ashes. Some sources are of the view that the fire was deliberately lit to burn record pertaining to fake domicile holders. It is worth pointing out here that there is a great hue and cry in Sindh over the issuance of fake domiciles to the outsiders.