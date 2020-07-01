Share:

SUKKUR-Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review facilities in the hospitals for outdoor patients, status of COVID-19 patients and other facilities. The DC took an update about the facilities for outdoors patients in government hospitals in the district, preparations and measures for COVID-19 patients and strategy for future. The DHO and the MS shared details of their respective institutions, data of patients and treatment and suggestions for further improvements.

The DC said that the outdoor patients’ facility at district hospital is available 24 hours.