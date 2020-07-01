PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has issued a notification for the establishment of 5 new tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs) in the province.
Commenting on the formation of new TMAs, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government, said that the purpose of establishing New TMAs was at provide best services to the people.
In this regard, a notification has also been issued on the special directive of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister. He said the new TMAs would make the local government facilities and services more efficient enabling the people to have access to clean water, good drainage and sanitation services at their doorstep.
Kamran Bangash clarified that new TMAs have been set up in Tehsil Seo Kohistan, Tehsil Khadukhel Buner, Tehsil Martong, Tehsil Ghazni Khel Laki and Tehsil Chagarzai Buner. He said the authorities are also analyzing other areas of the province to establish more municipal administrations.
Kamran Bangash said that work is going on day and night regarding local body services in the province. He said that new TMAs would become functional from July 1, 2020.