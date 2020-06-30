Share:

ISLAMABAD -Fauji Fertilizer Company, in line with its commitment to nation building and welfare of vulnerable communities, has announced extension of food supply and 5000 safety masks to 4400 families of Rahim Yar Khan through a distribution activity on 30th June 2020.

Under the relief programme, implemented by FFC NPO, Food Security and Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE) distributed international standard ready to cook food items and safety masks for the protection from Covid -19, to vulnerable households comprising of 27,000 members. The food supply included 13 tons of food items extended by FFC associate company Fauji Fresh n Freeze (FFnF).

The outreach by FFC- FACE to 27,000 locals of Ahmedpur Lamma and Rahim Yar Khan District has been seen as the largest contribution by a business corporation till date and speaks volumes about FFC’s commitment towards uplift and welfare of underprivileged segments of the society.